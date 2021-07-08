12019 / Pixabay The gun control group Brady is crowing over a decision by a California Superior Court judge to allow a lawsuit against Smith & Wesson and a California gun store to proceed, despite arguments from the firearms manufacturer that the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act should preclude the litigation from moving forward.

The civil suit was brought by family members of victims of the shooting at the Chabad of Poway synagogue in Poway, California in 2019, but the legal wing of Brady is taking a leading role in the litigation; part of the group’s efforts to […]