Spawned in part from the progressive political correctness movement, cancel culture has become so broadly disfavored that even left-wing Hollywood elites are taking turns trashing it. What happened?

During a July 5 episode of the podcast “Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend,” former late-night host Conan O’Brien and actor Sean Penn agreed that the practice of collectively ostracizing people and destroying their careers over past politically incorrect statements is worrisome.

“Empathy is a very important word and also forgiveness,” O’Brien noted. “This whole concept of cancel culture is … We found that someone did something in 1979 that is now not […]