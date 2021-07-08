Attorney Alan Dershowitz reacted to former President Trump’s recent lawsuit filing against social media giants on Hannity Thursday. He says this will be an important case “because these companies now control the marketplace of ideas.” Trump is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg , Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai .

“The First Amendment doesn’t only protect the speaker, Donald Trump. It protects you and me, the listener, the viewer,” Dershowitz explained to Hannity. “And what’s happening now is Big Tech is depriving us, the American citizens, of the right to hear and see information, because if it’s […]