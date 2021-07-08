Attorney Alan Dershowitz reacted to former President Trump’s recent lawsuit filing against social media giants on Hannity Thursday. He says this will be an important case “because these companies now control the marketplace of ideas.” Trump is suing Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg , Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Google CEO Sundar Pichai .
“The First Amendment doesn’t only protect the speaker, Donald Trump. It protects you and me, the listener, the viewer,” Dershowitz explained to Hannity. “And what’s happening now is Big Tech is depriving us, the American citizens, of the right to hear and see information, because if it’s […]
Read the rest of this story here: saraacarter.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker