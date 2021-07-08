NASHVILLE, Tennessee — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) told Breitbart News that if socialists win and implement “Marxism” in government that the “first victim” of the new leftist society would be creative community leaders like country-turned-pop star Taylor Swift.
Blackburn’s comments came in an exclusive interview at her home just outside Nashville here in middle Tennessee, part of the latest On The Hill long-form Breitbart News video series. Blackburn’s warning to Swift came as she addressed the country music industry—where Swift got her start—fending off leftist woke influences.
“When you talk about country music, and I know the left is all out […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.breitbart.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker