Michael Avenatti was sentenced Thursday to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of extortion against Nike.

Avenatti, who is best known as the lawyer for ex-adult star Stormy Daniels when she sued former President Donald Trump, was allegedly in tears during his speech before the sentencing, according to The Washington Examiner.

“Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his client’s claims, and he used those claims to further his own agenda — which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike to enrich himself,” Judge Paul Gardephe of the Southern District of New York said […]