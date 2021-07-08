Source: AP Photo/Cheryl Senter

Vermont will now allow non-citizens to vote in two cities. State lawmakers overrode Republican Governor Phil Scott’s veto on the matter. The override vote occurred in late June. It centered on ordinances passed in Montpelier and Winooski (via VT Digger ): The Vermont Senate on Thursday narrowly overrode Gov. Phil Scott’s vetoes of charter changes that allow noncitizens in Winooski and Montpelier to vote in local elections.

In votes of 20-10, Senate Democrats met the two-thirds majority necessary to overturn the Republican governor’s veto pen. The upper chamber’s actions come after the Vermont House of Representatives […]