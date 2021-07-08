If Joe Biden had a ‘pregnant pause’ during a speech on Thursday, then this one might be considered the ‘octomom’ of presidential pauses.
The sitting U.S. president appeared to struggle to complete a semi-coherent thought, and in the process, appeared to comically botch a quote about slain terrorist Osama bin Laden.
“We went for two reasons,” he said. “One, to…” Biden added then paused awkwardly. Listen: “Bring Osama bin Laden to the gates of hell,” Biden said with a wry grin, as if he was proud of himself for remembering.Only U.S. troops didn’t ‘bring’ Osama to the gates of hell, which […]
Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker