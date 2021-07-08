If Joe Biden had a ‘pregnant pause’ during a speech on Thursday, then this one might be considered the ‘octomom’ of presidential pauses.

The sitting U.S. president appeared to struggle to complete a semi-coherent thought, and in the process, appeared to comically botch a quote about slain terrorist Osama bin Laden.

“We went for two reasons,” he said. “One, to…” Biden added then paused awkwardly. Listen: “Bring Osama bin Laden to the gates of hell,” Biden said with a wry grin, as if he was proud of himself for remembering.Only U.S. troops didn’t ‘bring’ Osama to the gates of hell, which […]