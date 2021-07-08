NRL News Today readers are very familiar with the 2019 decision by the Kansas Supreme Court in which the justices found a “fundamental right to abortion” in Section 1 of the Kansas Constitution Bill of Rights.
Earlier this year, a lower court judge used that decision to obliterate a ban on the dismemberment of living unborn childre n. Given the reach of the state’s highest court in Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt , potentially all pro-life legislation is subject to reversal.
In response Kansans for Life successfully pressed the legislature to approve a constitutional amendment —the “Value Them Both” amendment—that […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.lifenews.com
