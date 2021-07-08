Gretchen Whitmer/PHOTO: University of Michigan’s Ford School (CC) Michigan’s auditor general will investigate a policy implemented by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients during the pandemic, according to the Detroit News .

Doug Ringler, the state’s auditor general, responded to a request by Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman state Rep. Steven Johnson to perform a review of how many nursing home residents died from COVID-19 as a result of Whitmer’s policy.

Johnson asked that Ringler undertake a “comprehensive study of reported and unreported deaths in long-term care facilities.”In response, Ringler said: “We will be working with […]