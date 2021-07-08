Gretchen Whitmer/PHOTO: University of Michigan’s Ford School (CC) Michigan’s auditor general will investigate a policy implemented by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer that forced nursing homes to accept coronavirus patients during the pandemic, according to the Detroit News .
Doug Ringler, the state’s auditor general, responded to a request by Michigan House Oversight Committee Chairman state Rep. Steven Johnson to perform a review of how many nursing home residents died from COVID-19 as a result of Whitmer’s policy.
Johnson asked that Ringler undertake a “comprehensive study of reported and unreported deaths in long-term care facilities.”In response, Ringler said: “We will be working with […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker