Battle lines have been drawn. On one side, Americans who are concerned with the rebranded Marxism the left wants to push on our children under the guise of public school education. The other side is the left that supports doing so and its sock puppets in the mainstream media. MSNBC has fallen back on their favorite smear tactic as of late. When all else fails and facts aren’t on your side, throw up the letter Q. To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video The media could not be […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.louderwithcrowder.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker