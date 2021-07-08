A noticeably animated Joy Reid on her Wednesday MSNBC show said the Republican Party is increasingly dominated by “white nationalism,” the “Trump cult,” and QAnon conspiracy theorists while “waging an all-out war for power” instead of a running typical political campaign.

And as for Democrats? Well, not surprisingly the far-left Reid said the Dems simply are “preparing to run as they would normally run” as midterm elections approach next year. In other words, nothing to see here; move along. What else did she say?

But she also warned Democrats that they’re “running headlong into a cultural wood chipper” — i.e., […]