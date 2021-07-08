Section of U.S. border wall in Arizona A strong majority of voters does not say Vice President Kama Harris has done at least a “good” job at handling the border crisis. That’s according to a recent Rasmussen Reports poll.

Thirty-three percent (33%) of U.S. voters rate Vice President Kamala Harris’ handling of the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border as excellent or good.

Forty-eight percent (48%) say Harris has done a poor job handling the border crisis since President Biden assigned her to deal with it, says Rasmussen. Click here to read the Rasmussen Reports poll story (subscription required) […]