Jordan’s King Abdullah II listens during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett recently held a secret visit with Jordan’s King Abdullah at an Amman palace, Israeli news site Walla reported Thursday, citing a former senior Israeli official.

The visit last week was the first such meeting between the Israeli prime minister and the Jordanian king in several years. It was revealed on the same day that Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid met with his Jordanian counterpart to announce an expansion of the two countries' water sharing partnership.