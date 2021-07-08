At this point, saying that the leaders of Black Lives Matter Corporate and many of the leaders of local chapters are ignorant racists is a moot statement. Americans have been divided into two camps: Those who see the truth and those who still think fighting racism with more racism is a great idea. Nevertheless, it’s good to point out when anyone in BLM expresses their true feelings in hopes that some who still support them will realize they’ve made a mistake.

Case-in-point: A Facebook post by the Utah chapter of BLM that they posted on Sunday.

“When we Black Americans see this flag we know the person flying it is not safe to be around. When we see this flag we know the person flying it is a racist. When we see this flag we know that the person flying it lives in a different America than we do. When we see this flag, we question your intelligence. We know to avoid you. It is a symbol of hatred.”

The Utah chapter of Black Lives Matter declares the US flag a hate symbol. The group says someone who would fly it is dangerous, stupid and racist. https://t.co/sX0kuKXodz pic.twitter.com/Q6PhbMhTY3 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 7, 2021

The U.S. Flag is not a symbol of hatred. It is a symbol of freedom, hope, and prosperity. It represents the union of states that has, until very recently, stood strong against Communism and its offshoots for over a century. But the increasing popularity of Neo-Marxist groups like BLM threatens to reverse our direction and make this country as weak as possible.

The saddest part about all of this is that the people who are using the freedoms that America guarantees them would not be able to speak out in the system they hope to build.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn