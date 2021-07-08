Xavier Becerra, the federal Secretary of Health and Human Services, was being interviewed on CNN on Monday, insisting that the government has a right to know who has and hasn’t been vaccinated. The interviewer, Brianna Keilar, asked Becerra about a recent tweet by Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX), made in furtherance of civil liberties and an individual’s right to privacy:

“How about don’t knock on my door. You’re not my parents. You’re the government. Make the vaccine available, and let people be free to choose. Why is that concept so hard for the left?” How about don’t knock on my door. […]