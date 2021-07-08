President Biden Meets With Bipartisan Group Of Senators At The White House On Infrastructure Deal On Wednesday, President Biden stated that he wants children to have a minimum of 14 years of education, but in the same speech said, “I want to guarantee the additional four years of public education for every person in America.” America’s pubic school system currently requires 12 years of education, which added to the four years Biden would guarantee makes 16, not 14.
Speaking in Crystal Lake, Illinois, Biden stated, “One of the reasons why we are a leading country in the world for so […]
