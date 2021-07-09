In the wake of the killings of George Floyd; Daunte Wright; and Andrew Brown, Jr., which have received huge national attention in the media, it’s time to establish the truth in our thinking about race and crime. How common are killings of blacks by police officers, most of them white, or, for that matter, by whites in general? And how common are killings of white police officers, and other whites, by blacks? And why is it that only the killings of blacks seem to receive extensive media attention?
The fundamental truth is that all human beings are divinely created creatures […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.americanthinker.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker