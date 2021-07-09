White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday was asked if Joe Biden is aware of his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings.

Psaki was asked about Joe Biden’s meetings with Hunter’s business associates from Mexico, Kazakhstan, Ukraine (photos below). Joe Biden, AKA, “The Big Guy” has repeatedly claimed he has never spoken to Hunter about his overseas business dealings.

However, photos and documents prove otherwise. Joe with Hunter and associates from Kazakhstan Joe Biden with Hunter's associates from Mexico