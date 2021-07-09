Alex Berrios, left, and Devon Murphy-Anderson, right, co-founders of the nonprofit Mi Vecino, coach newly hired staff members. / PHOTO: Associated Press (Headline USA) On a sweaty recent Thursday afternoon, Alex Berrios is instructing his team on how to get people to register to vote.

Extend your hand, he says; it makes folks more likely to stop. Smile a lot, that works, too. But immediately take no for an answer so you don’t seem too pushy.

Berrios, co-founder of a new nonprofit, Mi Vecino, or “My Neighbor” has a lot riding on developing the right pitch.His group, which works out of […]