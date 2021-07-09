Our greatest fears about the Biden administration came to fruition this week. President Puddingbrain announced he’s sending people door-to-door to make sure you’ve made the private medical decision he wants you to make. You know the one. Rhymes with Maxine. It’s a personal decision that his administration claims is the government’s absolute business to know . But at least, in this case, Biden isn’t threatening you with nukes and fighter jets . Yet.
The question remains what to do when the government comes to your door demanding to know private medical information. You may believe, as shocking as this may […]
