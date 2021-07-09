Anne Arundel County, MD – A jury awarded a family $1.26 million in damages for the death of their dog who was fatally shot by an Anne Arundel County police officer in 2014.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2014 when a rookie officer was investigating a burglary complaint, the Capital Gazette reported.

Anne Arundel Police Officer Rodney Price went to a home in the 900-block of Lombardee Circle as he canvassed for witnesses and encountered a dog who lived there, according to police. Officials said Michael Reeves’ pet, “Vern,” a Chesapeake Bay Retriever, “confronted” Officer Price […]