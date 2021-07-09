Charlotte Warren/Facebook Maine State Rep. Charlotte Warren (D) is facing backlash and calls for her resignation after posting a comment on Facebook that specifically tore into “straight white men.”

Fox 22 WFVX in Bangor reported Wednesday protesters gathered outside City Hall in Hallowell, Warren’s district, voicing outrage over what they said was a “racist” and “sexist” Facebook post that also appeared on the Maine State Senate Facebook page.

“After 20 years in politics, I’ve arrived at the following conclusion,” Warren began on July 1 in the since-deleted post, as reported by the Maine Journal News: Straight white men are too emotional […]