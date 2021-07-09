Extremist Democratic representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said on Wednesday that the United States “needs to stop funding the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”
Speaking with with Julie Mao on “Just Futures Law” she said that “these agencies are inept.”
“Time after time, we have seen it as advocates on the ground, as human services agents on the ground, to continue to see over and over again to see that these agencies are inept,” said Tlaib.“These organizations are supposed to humanely guiding migrants through our immigration system and further continue. […]
Read the rest of this story here: trishintel.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker