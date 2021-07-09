Extremist Democratic representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) said on Wednesday that the United States “needs to stop funding the Customs and Border Protection (CBP), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).”

Speaking with with Julie Mao on “Just Futures Law” she said that “these agencies are inept.”

“Time after time, we have seen it as advocates on the ground, as human services agents on the ground, to continue to see over and over again to see that these agencies are inept,” said Tlaib.“These organizations are supposed to humanely guiding migrants through our immigration system and further continue. […]