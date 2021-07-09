New York Times’ Quarterly Profits Falls 58 Percent Last week, a familiar story played out in the book publishing world. A conservative book outsold every other book in the country — yet it was mysteriously left off the New York Times bestseller list. I don’t mean it wasn’t #1 on the Times list, I mean it wasn’t on the list at all .

This is deja vu all over again for conservatives. During my time at Regnery, we repeatedly experienced The New York Times’ curious definition of “bestselling,” which often resulted in conservative books landing lower on the list, or […]