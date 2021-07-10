On Friday Arizona Governor Doug Ducey signed a bill into law prohibiting the teaching of critical race theory in schools and in state and local governments.

The governor signed House Bill 2906 , which prohibits government entities from requiring employees to undergo training that would suggest that they are “inherently racist, sexist or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously,” according to a statement.

Public schools fall under the umbrella of institutions prohibited from engaging in the racist practice, with private schools still allowed to partake.“When I took office, I vowed to use taxpayer dollars responsibly, and funding training on political commentary is […]