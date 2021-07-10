Turning Point Action announced on Friday that President Trump will be coming to Phoenix to be the keynote speaker at their event on Saturday, July 24th. The event is being promoted as a “Rally to Protect Our Elections” and will focus on how confidence can be restored in our Electoral system.

With the historic Arizona audit expected to deliver its results sometime in mid-August , Trump’s visit should bring nationwide attention to the battleground state at the perfect time. He could use the opportunity to call attention to the corrupt election officials who are breaking the law and ignoring the […]