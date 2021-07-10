The first day of the CPAC – themed, “America Uncancelled” – on Friday featured Donald Trump Jr. ripping into the Biden administration’s rocky first six months in the White House, as an invigorated crowd cheered him on in Dallas, Texas.
He started by reminding those at the Conservative Political Action Conference that his father, former President Donald Trump, was “right about everything,” beginning with China’s Wuhan Laboratory leaking the coronavirus – which Democrats and the mainstream media attempted to discount as a rightwing conspiracy theory.
“At what point in time in these morons’ minds, I don’t know, the Wuhan lab-leak theory […]
Read the rest of this story here: onenewsnow.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker