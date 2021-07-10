The first day of the CPAC – themed, “America Uncancelled” – on Friday featured Donald Trump Jr. ripping into the Biden administration’s rocky first six months in the White House, as an invigorated crowd cheered him on in Dallas, Texas.

He started by reminding those at the Conservative Political Action Conference that his father, former President Donald Trump, was “right about everything,” beginning with China’s Wuhan Laboratory leaking the coronavirus – which Democrats and the mainstream media attempted to discount as a rightwing conspiracy theory.

“At what point in time in these morons’ minds, I don’t know, the Wuhan lab-leak theory […]