Former President Donald Trump’s oldest son took no Democratic prisoners during a fiery speech to attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr. began his remarks by noting how his father had been “right” about “everything,” pointing to the theory that COVID-19 escaped from a lab in Wuhan, China, though when the former president first brought it up in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic was just beginning, Democrats and other political opponents in the media dismissed it out of hand.

“At what point in time in these morons’ minds, I don’t know, the […]