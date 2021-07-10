On this week’s episode of the Campus Countdown, Campus Reform reporter Ophelie Jacobson breaks down Nikole Hannah-Jones’ decision to turn down University of North Carolina’s tenure offer.
Hannah-Jones announced on July 6 that she will be turning down the offer from UNC, after the Board of Trustees voted 9-4 to grant her tenure and offer her a position as the Knight Chair in Race and Investigative Journalism.
Hannah-Jones will instead be teaching at Howard University as the inaugural Knight Chair in Race and Reporting.When asked why she declined the offer, Hannah-Jones said “it’s just not something I want anymore.”“Hannah-Jones simply wanted […]
