Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

It’s been a doozy of a week with top Democrats and their comments on voter ID requirements. On Saturday, Twitter went nuts criticizing Vice President Kamala Harris for her concern with voter ID, because of the difficulty some people may have in photo copying their ID. Rural American here.

We built this country. We can manage to photocopy our IDs. https://t.co/GQFIqKM2d6 — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) July 10, 2021 According to Harris, “in some people’s mind, that means you’re going to have to Xerox or photocopy your ID to send it in to prove who you are. Well, […]