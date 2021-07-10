This week’s award goes to the U.S. Postal Service for its failure to oversee employees’ COVID-19-related leave resulting in at least $12.4 million in questionable costs, a watchdog found.

USPS failed to follow procedures for employees claiming COVID-19-related leave, and an audit by the agency’s inspector general found supporting documentation was missing from a majority of employee’s files.

The IG found that for 185 of 192 (96%) randomly sampled employees documentation was either missing or not properly completed.”By not having appropriate supporting documentation to substantiate that employees were on authorized leave, we estimated the Postal Service’s unsupported COVID-19 leave costs nationwide […]