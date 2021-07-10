Last summer, an African-American Portland police officer talked about the vile hatred liberal activists spit at him . For a group of people who claimed to be protesting over certain lives mattering, they made it clear his life wasn’t one of them. This video’s an example of that. Standard viral video disclaimers apply. When this video was taken is unknown, or where the source material is from. But it was shot in the first person, so obviously one of the specimens berating this police officer thought the video made them look like the good guys. PORTLAND: Psychopath BLM supporters […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.louderwithcrowder.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker