MikeGunner / Pixabay Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the state’s constitutional carry bill. While he tends to be one of the more pro-gun Democrats (yes, they exist), he clearly wasn’t pro-gun enough.
Since then, the legislature has been considering an override.
Now, a number of law enforcement officers are asking them to do no such thing . Law enforcement across Louisiana are holding a news conference Thursday urging the Louisiana legislature not to vote to override a concealed carry bill that Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed during the regular session. The news conference will be held in Baton Rouge with […]
