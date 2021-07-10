MikeGunner / Pixabay Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards vetoed the state’s constitutional carry bill. While he tends to be one of the more pro-gun Democrats (yes, they exist), he clearly wasn’t pro-gun enough.

Since then, the legislature has been considering an override.

Now, a number of law enforcement officers are asking them to do no such thing . Law enforcement across Louisiana are holding a news conference Thursday urging the Louisiana legislature not to vote to override a concealed carry bill that Gov. John Bel Edwards vetoed during the regular session. The news conference will be held in Baton Rouge with […]