North Dakota’s Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said that his state has lost $80 million since President Joe Biden signed his executive order to halt new federal oil and gas lease sales to combat climate change.
North Dakota sued the Federal government, including the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), because BLM has unlawfully canceled the regularly scheduled auctions of oil and gas leases of public mineral rights in North Dakota that BLM is required by federal law to hold.
VISIT TRISH REGAN’S STORE “I have taken this action to protect North Dakota’s economy, the jobs of […]
Read the rest of this story here: trishintel.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker