North Dakota’s Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said that his state has lost $80 million since President Joe Biden signed his executive order to halt new federal oil and gas lease sales to combat climate change.

North Dakota sued the Federal government, including the Department of Interior and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), because BLM has unlawfully canceled the regularly scheduled auctions of oil and gas leases of public mineral rights in North Dakota that BLM is required by federal law to hold.

I have taken this action to protect North Dakota's economy, the jobs of […]