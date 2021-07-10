Marie Claire Honors Hollywood’s Change Makers The Los Angeles Office of the City Clerk announced on Friday that a petition to recall a socialist elected to the City Council in November has been approved for circulation.

Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 39, told Jacobin magazine last year that she is “a member” of the Democratic Socialists of America locally. She reportedly said, “pretty much my entire platform very much overlaps with what DSA has been fighting for here in L.A.” DSA-LA has claimed her as one of their own and was instrumental in her election, as she became the first L.A. council […]