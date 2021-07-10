Donald Trump is a major news figure but many media outlets and platforms have conspired to censor him and to censor certain information about him for political reasons. We will publish some of that difficult-to-find information here.
– July 9, 2021 –
Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of AmericaIt seems to me that meeting with authors of the ridiculous number of books being written about my very successful Administration, or me, is a total waste of time. They write whatever they want to write anyway without sources, fact-checking, or asking whether or not an […]
Read the rest of this story here: sharylattkisson.com
