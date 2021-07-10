(Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images) Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) warned Friday that President Biden’s door-to-door COVID vaccine checks could turn into door to gun or Bible grabs.

Cawthorn pointed back to 2020 and all the COVID shutdowns and told Right Side Broadcasting Network , “Authoritarianism is on the rise…there are tyrants who want to take away our rights, to not be able to congregate in churches, not be able to own firearms.”

He then pointed to the Biden Administration’s talk of: …going door-to-door, to be able to take vaccines to the people. The thing […]