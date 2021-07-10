Gen. Robert E. Lee statue A crane hoisted a Confederate General Robert E. Lee statue off its pedestal in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Saturday morning nearly four years after its planned removal sparked the “Unite The Right” rally that erupted into violence and left one woman dead.

The Associated Press reported , “Because of litigation and changes to a state law dealing with war memorials, the city had been unable to act until now.” According to the AP, “dozens” of spectators lined the blocks surrounding the park, “and a cheer went up as the statue lifted off the pedestal.” There was […]