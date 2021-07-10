Former President Donald Trump is imploring Republicans to fight to keep the tax cuts that he enacted in 2017 and to reject Joe Biden‘s infrastructure plan.

“I have never seen anything so easy to win politically,” Trump declared in a statement Friday night.

Trump urged Senate Republicans to stop the negotiations with the White House on the infrastructure plan and to refuse to allow any tax increases.”They should not be making deals on increasing taxes for the fake infrastructure proposals being put forward by Democrats, almost all of which goes to the ridiculous Green New Deal Marxist agenda,” he said.”Keep the […]