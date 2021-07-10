Former President Donald Trump is imploring Republicans to fight to keep the tax cuts that he enacted in 2017 and to reject Joe Biden‘s infrastructure plan.
“I have never seen anything so easy to win politically,” Trump declared in a statement Friday night.
Trump urged Senate Republicans to stop the negotiations with the White House on the infrastructure plan and to refuse to allow any tax increases.”They should not be making deals on increasing taxes for the fake infrastructure proposals being put forward by Democrats, almost all of which goes to the ridiculous Green New Deal Marxist agenda,” he said.”Keep the […]
Read the rest of this story here: justthenews.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker