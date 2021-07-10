I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

The city of Charlottesville, Virginia has officially removed Confederate statues of Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson Saturday.

Mayor Nikuyah Walker called it "one small step forward" to accurately teach history and dismantle white supremacy.The city set up a viewing area for visitors to watch the cranes remove the statues, and several photos and videos were posted online: