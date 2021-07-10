Christian Woman Objects to Exposed Transgender In Spa Men have a clear legal right to display their “male-appearing genitalia” at children and women in health spas, as long as the men say they are transgender women, and especially when objectors are “bigots,” according to a condescending editorial in the Los Angeles Times . The July 6 editorial in favor of transgender display said: As complicated as the opposing beliefs might be, it is clear where the rights in this matter land. Everyone — transgender customers, members of every faith and women who are upset by the sight of penises — […]

Do we still believe all women? Do we trust that a church woman knows a semi when she sees one? Women’s testimony in 2021 is always tested against the power structure. Same as it ever was. pic.twitter.com/xrT9N9mAiF — Edie Wyatt (@msediewyatt) July 8, 2021