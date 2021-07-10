Project Veritas founder James O’Keeffe brought his latest legal victory to the CPAC stage on Friday. O’Keeffe has spent the past year exposing media companies, from social media to mainstream broadcast networks. O’Keefe spoke on the CPAC stage, bringing up whistleblowers who have been instrumental in revealing media bias.

After he spoke, and before a party thrown by the independent news outlet, O’Keefe took the opportunity to address CNN in the lobby of a nearby hotel. CNN correspondent Donie O’Sullivan hides from Project Veritas in Dallas when questioned by James O’Keefe about CNN’s self-described ‘propaganda’ campaign. pic.twitter.com/dzcnAky1Q8 — The Post […]