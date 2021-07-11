FOX News gets hammered at the CPAC meeting going on in Texas this weekend.
A woman shared that she is going to get a different , without FOX News on it. She like millions of Americans were so disgusted and sick about FOX News’ reporting on Election Night 2020 that they have never gone back. TRENDING: Arizona Senate Has Decided to Recount All Ballots Audited in Maricopa County for a Third Time
Here is a closeup pic of FOX News advertisingFOX News joined the Mainstream on Election Night 2020. FOX will never get back the millions of followers […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
