Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Content Warning: This piece links to sites which include photographs of the 17-week old aborted baby in question, including a Facebook post and a live-stream video.

On Wednesday, Ohio Right to Life revealed that a 17-week old aborted baby had been left discarded in a dumpster. The group claims the abortion facility, Northeast Ohio Women’s Center (NEOWC) is responsible for the illegal disposal, as do Right to Life of Northeast Ohio and Citizens for a Pro-Life Society.A statement from Ohio Right to Life read in part: “Ohio Right to Life is heartbroken and appalled […]