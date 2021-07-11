Can you spell merit? More importantly, do you know what it means? How about Murraya? Zaila Avant-garde, a 14 year old from Louisiana, can spell these words correctly — and a whole lot more — as she did last Thursday night at the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee competition, emerging as champion.

This young adolescent female — oh these identifiers are soooooo important — is also, as many noted, “the first African American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.” Her race or her sex or her age didn’t (dis)advantage her; she won because of her ability to spell the […]