Rational people who have even a modest understanding of what’s currently happening to this country can agree on many things: the mainstream media are overtly biased for the left; President Asterisk belongs in a care facility for the cognitively challenged; China, to some degree, has a frightening amount of influence in this country in both business and politics; and Hunter Biden is a criminal dirtbag who would already be in prison if […]