Dr. Fauci on Sunday appeared on CNN's "State of the Union" and told host Jake Tapper he just doesn't get why conservatives at CPAC cheered Americans who don't want the Covid vaccine. CPAC attendees on Saturday applauded and cheered a comment on low vaccination rates. VIDEO: CPAC crowd applauds a comment about the U.S. failing to reach a 90% vaccination rate pic.twitter.com/iGX6FD4SaU — Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) July 10, 2021

Jake Tapper asks Dr. Anthony Fauci to react to the CPAC Texas crowd cheering that the government has been unable to reach its vaccine goals so far. Fauci: "It’s horrifying… I just don’t get that. I mean, and I don’t think that anybody who is thinking clearly can get that." pic.twitter.com/4nY7CMor5i — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) July 11, 2021