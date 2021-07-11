(AP Photo/Seth Wenig) Since last year, RedState has written extensively about Democrat New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy’s draconian Wuhan coronavirus quarantine measures , which led to lawful citizens being arrested for attending church or working out with full-on social distancing and masking-up inside a health club — which we now know are ridiculous measures while doing healthy exercise.

Even as late as May this year, his administration continued to impose onerous, indoor mask mandates on NJ residents. But this is just a preface to the dangerous, screwy way Murphy appears to think about his role as a chief executive in […]