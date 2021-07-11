The Pennsylvania Department of State issued a directive on Thursday that prevents third parties from accessing county voting systems.

This directive came as Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano announced on Wednesday that he will investigate the Pennsylvania election system, for both 2020 and 2021 elections. Mastriano, chairperson of the Pennsylvania Senate’s Intergovernmental Operations Committee, visited the Maricopa County, Ariz., election audit in June with other Republican state legislators.

“Demands have been made to allow third-party entities not directly involved with the conduct of elections to have access to electronic voting systems, specifically to review and copy the internal electronic, software, mechanical, […]