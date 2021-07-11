AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite Former Republican Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker said Saturday at the American Conservative Union’s Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas, Texas, that critical race theory is institutional racism creeping into school curricula.

Josh Hammer, opinion editor at Newsweek, moderated the panel focused on how to stop the left’s agenda, including in academia.

Hammer asked the panel, which included Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) and director and producer Robby Starbuck, about critical race theory and how the Joe Biden administration and Congress have forced state and local government to push back.“What would you like to see happen while we’re […]